SJA Financial Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.