SJA Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,297,000 after acquiring an additional 896,795 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after acquiring an additional 745,536 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 430,607 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

