Skycoin Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $12,477.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

