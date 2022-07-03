Snowball Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $291.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $124,127.32 and approximately $291.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00084175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,694,816 coins and its circulating supply is 5,056,956 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

