Societe Generale Cuts Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target to €60.00

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from €71.00 ($75.53) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €59.50 ($63.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moncler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

