SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 509,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $3.73 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

