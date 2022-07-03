Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Update

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 0.4% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the first quarter worth about $167,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE SOLN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 82,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,284. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.35.

