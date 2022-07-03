SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 322,706 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,848,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,844,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX remained flat at $$28.93 during trading on Friday. 193,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,408. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $40.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

