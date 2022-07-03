SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $418.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

