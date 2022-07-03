Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00025087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00261584 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

