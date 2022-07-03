Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £132 ($161.94) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a £105 ($128.82) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £131.20 ($160.96) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a £135.90 ($166.73) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £126.03 ($154.61).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £100.55 ($123.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is £105.10 and its 200-day moving average is £122.17. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 9,008 ($110.51) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($211.32).

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,280 ($113.85) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($79,695.74). Also, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £125 ($153.36) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($242,301.56).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.