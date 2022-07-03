Splinterlands Market Capitalization Reaches $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00165330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00783418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016287 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

