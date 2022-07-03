Splintershards Market Cap Achieves $37.01 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $37.01 million and approximately $446,711.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00108061 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010959 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 843,552,685 coins and its circulating supply is 752,518,801 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

