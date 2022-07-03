STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $101.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.67.

STAA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.47 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,339,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,140 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5,004.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

