Stably USD Market Capitalization Hits $480,489.61 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $480,489.61 and approximately $918.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,248 coins and its circulating supply is 481,262 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

