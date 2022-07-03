Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.0426 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $572,294.87 and approximately $232,519.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00706995 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00084285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016267 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

