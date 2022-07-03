Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

