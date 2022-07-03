Starlink (STARL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.73 Million

Starlink (STARL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Starlink has a total market cap of $39.27 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starlink has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00165775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00706070 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00084230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016279 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

