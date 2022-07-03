STARSHIP Hits Market Cap of $3.71 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $18,446.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00084175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016303 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

