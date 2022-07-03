Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

