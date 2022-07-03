Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after buying an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,969. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

