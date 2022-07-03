Sterling Manor Financial LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

