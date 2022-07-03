Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $8.04 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 6.4% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 1.41% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 708,690 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,287,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,177,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,297,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,127,000.

FPEI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. 340,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,673. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

