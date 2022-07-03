Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $31.56. 1,753,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,608. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

