Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,655 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 156,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

VOD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,269. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

