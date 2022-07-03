Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Spie (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spie (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SPIWF opened at 18.60 on Thursday. Spie has a 12 month low of 18.60 and a 12 month high of 19.20.
Spie Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spie (SPIWF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Spie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.