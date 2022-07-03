StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.