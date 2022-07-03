StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWP opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

