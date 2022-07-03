StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

