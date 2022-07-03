StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of RGLS stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
