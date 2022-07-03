StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

