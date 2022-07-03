StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SUMR opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

