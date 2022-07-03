StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SUMR opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.