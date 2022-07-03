StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 39,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

