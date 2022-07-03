StockNews.com Lowers ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.79.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

