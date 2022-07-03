Strike (STRK) One Day Volume Tops $7.87 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Strike has a market capitalization of $57.85 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $17.73 or 0.00092835 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00163647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00700488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.