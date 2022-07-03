StrongHands (SHND) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $45,314.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,829,493,712 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

