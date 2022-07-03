Strs Ohio Acquires 11,728 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $102,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $485.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $396.11 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.91 and its 200-day moving average is $519.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

