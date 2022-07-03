Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $93,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $263.38 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.12.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

