Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $113,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.04.

FIS opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

