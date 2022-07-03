Strs Ohio Has $86.37 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Public Storage worth $86,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $317.37 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.49 and its 200-day moving average is $355.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

