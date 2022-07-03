Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $187,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $548.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.