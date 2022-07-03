Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,996,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,356,263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 2.02% of Owl Rock Capital worth $118,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after buying an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 875,252 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,112,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 416,129 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,787,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,470,000 after buying an additional 401,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

