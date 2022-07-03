Strs Ohio Sells 99,530 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Fiserv worth $90,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

