Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SMMT stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
