Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

