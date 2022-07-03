Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,493,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 435,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,553. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.68%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

