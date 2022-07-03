Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Swap (XWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Swap has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $68,351.88 and approximately $8.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,439,755 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

