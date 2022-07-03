Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Down 31.1% in June

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SNCRL opened at $19.16 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68.

