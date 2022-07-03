Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $42.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.61.

Shares of SYF opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after buying an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

