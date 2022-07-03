Syscoin Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $85.36 million and $2.48 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00262555 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002378 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,672,871 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

