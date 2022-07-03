TaaS Hits Market Cap of $6.82 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

