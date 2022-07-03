Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TBLAW opened at $0.35 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50.

